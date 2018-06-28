Man Charged With Raping Elderly Woman Wants Shorter Term

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) -- A 22-year-old Missouri man says the sentence jurors recommended for his rape of a 92-year-old woman would be cruel and unusual punishment.

The jury in Johnson County, Kan., convicted Simon Angilda in January of raping the Leawood woman during a June 2010 crime spree that resulted in convictions on 14 counts. The jury recommended a sentence of 85 years -- nearly double the 44-year maximum called for in the Kansas sentencing guidelines.

The Grandview, Mo., man testified during his trial that he was drunk and high on ecstasy when he raped the elderly woman.

The Kansas City Star reports that Angilda's public defender argued Thursday that even though the rape case was repulsive, it was not necessarily worse than the average rape.

Sentencing is set for May 13.