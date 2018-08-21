Man charged with sexual misconduct after incident at public library

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with sexual misconduct on Sunday after patrons at the Columbia Public Library said he was acting suspiciously.

According to a probable cause statement, on Saturday a woman told police she saw James Tharp, 61, holding his phone near his waist in camera mode. The woman said Tharp was near a woman getting something from a lower shelf and thought he was videotaping her.

When an officer talked to Tharp, he asked for and got permission to look at Tharp's phone. On it, he saw a video in which a woman at her desk and Tharp's genitals were both in frame. Tharp then reportedly told the officer he was videotaping girls.

Tharp is a registered sex offender. In July 2017, he pleaded guilty to exposing himself at the St. Louis Zoo, and in June 2018 he pleaded guilty in Morgan County to failing to register as a sex offender.

Tharp is also on probation for domestic violence and arson. In 2013, he was arrested after he set fire to a home while two people were inside.