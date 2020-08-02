Man charged with sexually assaulting a Fort Leonard Wood child

FORT LEONARD WOOD - A 66-year-old man was charged in federal court Thursday with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old child at Fort Leonard Wood.

Paul Kickery of Brattleboro, Vermont (formerly of Fort Leonard Wood) was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield with the aggravated assault of a child.

According to an affidavit filed in support of today's criminal complaint, both Kickery and the victim were living at Fort Leonard Wood.

The affidavit also said the victim's father contacted the Brattleboro Police Departmen to report his daughter had been sexually assaulted by Kickery over the course of approximately a year. According to the affidavit, the victim's father said the victim disclosed the abuse to a family member about a year later.

United States Attorney to the Western District of Missouri Tammy Dickinson said the charged contained in the affidavit is an accusation, not evidence of guilt.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller is prosecuting the case. The FBI and the Brattleboro Police Department investigated the case.