Man Charged With Shooting Death of U City Woman

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - University City police say a suspect in the Wednesday shootings of two sisters has been charged with first-degree murder.

Forty-eight-year-old Joseph Price of Vinita Park turned himself in at police headquarters Wednesday night in the St. Louis suburb. He was also charged Thursday with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police Capt. Michael Ransom says Price critically wounded his girlfriend, 41-year-old Gwendolyn Shelton, and fatally shot her 49-year-old sister, Sheila Price. Joseph Price is not related to Sheila Price.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two other women and three children were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.