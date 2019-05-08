Man charged with sodomy, incest after tip from school counselor

MORGAN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a man in Morgan County on May 2 after a child told a school counselor he abused her.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Richard Kerksiek faces charges of incest and statutory sodomy.

A press release said deputies started investigating after learning about the allegations from staff members in the Morgan County R-1 school district.

Court documents said the child had previously told a relative that Kerksiek had performed a sexual act on her. The documents state the child said that relative then bought her a bike to convince her not to talk about it.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim said during interviews that Kerksiek had abused her several times over the past few months. She also said Kerksiek burned her clothes in a burn barrel after one incident.

According to the relative the victim talked to, Kerksiek does not normally burn trash, but had burned trash one time in the past several days, prior to the interview date, the documents said. The relative also allegedly told deputies the victim had been raped in the past by another family member, and said the victim had lied about what happened.

Kerksiek is scheduled for an arraignment at the Morgan County Justice Center Tuesday at 9 a.m.

KOMU 8 reached out to the Morgan County Sheriff's department and the prosecuting attorney for comment.