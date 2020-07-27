Man charged with son's murder will be returned to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man charged with killing his 10-year-old son will be returned back to his home state from Missouri.
WRTV reports that Anthony Dibiah has been jailed in Macon, Missouri since his July 19 arrest by the state’s highway patrol. Prosecutors in Marion County charged the 37-year-old in his son’s death the following day.
Nakota Kelly’s body has not been found. It’s not clear if Dibiah has an attorney to comment on the charge.
