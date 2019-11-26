Man charged with stabbing ex at Missouri nursing home
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis area man has been charged with repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend at the nursing home where she works, leaving her with serious injuries.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Christopher Wagner was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, but he wasn't in custody as of Friday morning. The Monday afternoon stabbing at The Estates of St. Louis nursing home near Moline Acres was caught on video camera.
Charging documents say the couple had broken up five days earlier and, the day before the stabbing, Wagner sent the woman a text threatening to kill her. Wagner lives in the northern part of St. Louis County.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
