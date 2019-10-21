Man charged with taking nude photos off phones in repair shop

JEFFERSON CITY - A phone repairman accused of taking explicit photos off customers' phones was charged Wednesday in the Cole County Circuit Court.

32-year-old Guadalupe Villegas-Carrera was charged with possession of child pornography and first degree invasion of privacy.

Police arrested Villegas-Carrera after a Jefferson City woman said a group of people shared sexually explicit photos of her via text message without her consent.

Police learned the woman took her phone to iRepair where Villegas-Carrera allegedly took photos of explicit pictures on various womens' cell phones using his own device. One of those pictures was of a 16-year-old girl, which resulted in the child pornography charge. Police said they found 18 photos of various women on Villegas-Carrera's phone.

A probable cause statement said at least one photo could be accessed via computer. It was not clear if that picture was put online.

Villegas-Carrera was released from the Cole County Jail on bond after his arrest.

The Jefferson City Police Department asked anyone who may have taken electronics to iRepair between the late 2014 through June 2015 and felt they may be a victim to contact Detective Ambler at 573-634-6400.