Man charged with threatening attack in St. Louis suburb

Tuesday, February 05 2019
By: The Associated Press

WEBSTER GROVES (AP) — A man has been charged with threatening an attack similar to a 2008 mass shooting at a suburban St. Louis council meeting.

Charging documents say 62 -year-old Thomas Hobbs, of Rock Hill made the threat to a local media organization. Hobbs faces a misdemeanor count of third-degree making a terrorist threat.

KSDK-TV said it was the news outlet that notified police after Hobbs wrote in an email that he didn't want his construction dispute with the city of Webster Groves to "end badly like what Cookie Thorton did at Kirkwood City Hall." Thursday is the 11th anniversary of Thornton storming into the council chamber in nearby Kirkwood and killing six people. Responding officers shot and killed Thornton.

No attorney is listed for Hobbs in online court records.

