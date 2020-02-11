Man Charged with Threats to St. Louis County Mosque
HAZELWOOD (AP) - A Florissant man has been charged with making terrorist threats at a St. Louis County mosque.
Forty-five-year-old Talib Al-Ganzawy was arrested Friday and jailed on a $50,000 bond. Hazelwood police say Al-Ganzawy had a business dispute with board members at the Muslim house of worship.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suspect threatened to "shoot up" the mosque. He was not armed when arrested.
A mosque spokesman says Al-Ganzawy was not a member but had asked for help to settle a landlord-tenant dispute. The board declined to intervene.
Al-Ganzawy remained in jail Monday after a scheduled court arraignment. Online court records did not list an attorney on his behalf.
More News
Grid
List
BOONE COUNTY - Highway 763 was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol... More >>
in
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of Fatima and the Missouri Military Academy on the wrestling mat Monday night... More >>
in
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two Target 8 investigations about city staff discovering a forgotten funds worth... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City officials are removing about 300 small animals from a Kansas City duplex. A city... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Exactly one year after Planned Parenthood Great Plains' Columbia health center briefly closed due to arson, the health... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It's been 60 years since the Sharp End was demolished, but that doesn't mean it's been forgotten. ... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross is urging Missouri residents to ensure that they have a working smoke alarm... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite no confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri to date, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' decided Monday night to push the contract renewal for a controversial company involving special education... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Construction of a new middle school will separate some siblings within the Columbia Public School district. Attendance area... More >>
in
MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL - House Bill 1334 allows a resident of Missouri to have a "medical alert notation" placed on... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - A judge allowed a man charged with child molestation to wait for his trial out of jail... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former wrestling coach at Tolton Catholic High School was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election year budget plan that recycles previously rejected... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Monday marks four months since Mengqi Ji Elledge disappeared. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, remains the prime suspect in... More >>
in
MONTGOMERY CITY - One suspect is in custody and one is still at large after a police chase resulted in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -The Boone County Community Against Violence group discussed adopting Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) in its third meeting... More >>
in
CUBA, Mo. — An unnamed man is dead and a Cuba police officer is injured after a domestic disturbance on... More >>
in