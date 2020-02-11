Man Charged with Threats to St. Louis County Mosque

By: The Associated Press

HAZELWOOD (AP) - A Florissant man has been charged with making terrorist threats at a St. Louis County mosque.

Forty-five-year-old Talib Al-Ganzawy was arrested Friday and jailed on a $50,000 bond. Hazelwood police say Al-Ganzawy had a business dispute with board members at the Muslim house of worship.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suspect threatened to "shoot up" the mosque. He was not armed when arrested.

A mosque spokesman says Al-Ganzawy was not a member but had asked for help to settle a landlord-tenant dispute. The board declined to intervene.

Al-Ganzawy remained in jail Monday after a scheduled court arraignment. Online court records did not list an attorney on his behalf.