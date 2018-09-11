Man Charged with Trying to Kill Federal Informant

ST. JOSEPH - A 19-year-old man is charged with attempting to kill a federal informant.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that a federal complaint was filed this week against Justin Hill of St. Joseph. He's being held in federal custody without bond. It's not immediately clear if he has an attorney.



An affidavit says authorities received information that Hill was bringing powder cocaine from Kansas City, Kansas to St. Joseph. Hill is accused of tossing out the powder cocaine before law enforcement stopped him.

The informant later notified authorities that Hill shot at him in August. Authorities said Hill believed the informant reported the drugs.



In September, authorities learned that the informant spoke with a gang leader. The informant learned that Hill had attempted to hire a gang member to kill him.