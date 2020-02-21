Man chases armed burglar out his home in south Columbia

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man chased an armed burglar out of his home in south Columbia Tuesday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the burglary in the 5200 block of Tessa Way around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old male victim noticed someone trying to force an entry into his home and confronted the suspect as he entered the house, police said.

The victim chased the burglar as he ran away, according to CPD. The resident caught up to the suspect and a fight between the two ensued, police said.

The resident disengaged when the burglar pulled out a handgun. Police said the suspect then ran away and got into dark blue vehicle.

The victim said he has three other roommates that were upstairs during the burglary, according to CPD.

The suspect did not take anything from the home, police said.