Man Chasing Ex-girlfriend Charged in Bike Fatality

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Prosecutors say a man chasing his ex-girlfriend in her car caused her to hit and kill a bicyclist in Springfield.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged the man with second-degree murder, even though it was the ex-girlfriend who hit the cyclist in November near Missouri State University.

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Blake Basten under a statute that says someone can be charged with murder if he or she is committing a felony that leads to a death.

The Springfield News-Leader reports court documents say 31-year-old Shannon Smith was speeding through Springfield to get away from Basten when she hit 23-year-old bicyclist Zachary Gibson.

Smith has been charged with leaving the scene of the crash.

An early morning call to Basten's public defender was not immediately returned.