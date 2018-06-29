Man connected by witnesses to deadly Columbia shooting arrested

Darold Pruitt

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Tuesday after witnesses from a deadly shooting connected him with the crime scene.

Officers arrested Darold Pruitt, 45, on suspicion of resisting arrest, after he allegedly tried to prevent officers from putting handcuffs on him. The arrest came shortly after the double shooting which killed Shamya Brimmage, 25, and injured another woman.

According to court documents, witnesses told officers Pruitt's SUV was at the scene of the double shooting, as well as at the scene of a shots fired call on the same street earlier that night. Pruitt also matches physical descriptions of one of the people in the SUV in both situations.

When detectives found the SUV, they arrested Pruitt and another man. They also searched the SUV and reported finding shell casings which matched the caliber of bullets used in the shooting.

Court documents said Pruitt has had 40 prior arrests in Columbia. As of Thursday afternoon, Pruitt remained in the Boone County jail on $25,000 bond.