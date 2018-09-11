Man connected to Columbia homicide turns himself in

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed Thursday a 23-year-old has turned himself in, in connection with the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Deante Smith Jan. 4 on Silver Mill Drive.

Officers said Devin Jackson, of Columbia turned himself in Wednesday. Officers are recommending he be charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Jackson was injured during the homicide on Jan. 4 when police said he took a gun shot wound to the wrist.

Officers said they observed video showing that Jackson had a weapon in his hand during the incident. Officers also said the video shows Jackson firing the gun.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Stone Lavonne Midgyett Jan. 6 in connection with the homicide. He's been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police said Midgyett reported he and his associates fought with Smith and his associates the day of the shooting. Midgyett said Smith ran and began shooting at him. Midgyett said he shot about 14 rounds at Smith.

Smith was transported a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.