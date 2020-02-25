Man connected to deadly Columbia home invasion arrested

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man connected to a deadly shooting during a home invasion in Columbia in early February.

Justin Shelton, 25, was booked into jail Monday night on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police arrested Gracie Avery, 20, on Friday for the same case. Court documents filed for Avery linked her to the deadly shooting of Joseph Taylor. The probable cause statement said Shelton was involved in the crime as well.

The incident happened on February 5 when a homeowner on Doris Drive said two men broke into his home. The owner said when the suspects set down their guns, he picked one up and shot one of the invaders, which police identified as Taylor.

According to police, Avery set up what was to be a drug deal for Taylor and Shelton, knowing they intended to rob the other party involved. Witnesses said Shelton was the person who helped Taylor with the attempted robbery. Court documents indicated Avery waited in the vehicle while the other two broke into the home, then drove Shelton away from the scene after Taylor was shot.

Shelton is being held on no bond at the Boone County jail.