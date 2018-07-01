Man Continues to Race Despite Paralysis

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A southeast Missouri man continues to compete at a high level in endurance events, despite losing the use of his legs.

Zach Young of Jackson, Mo., severed his spinal cord just below his upper abdominal muscles in a 2005 motorcycle accident. It didn't stop his athletic pursuits.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Young, 30, won the wheelchair division of the City of Roses Half-Marathon on Sunday, covering the 13.1-mile course in an hour and 13 minutes.

For a time after the injury, Young, who had raced BMX bikes as a teenager, thought his athletic life was over. But four years ago, a Korean War veteran gave him a hand cycle and he began the task of developing his upper body.

Young has finished 15 triathlons, a full marathon, two half-marathons, three biathlons, several 5-kilometer races and an endurance event in which he cycled 82 miles in 12 hours.