Man Convicted for Cover-up

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A man accused of trying to cover-up the killing of his stepson with a staged car crash has been found guilty of second-degree murder. Jackson County jurors also convicted Charles Mahone of two counts each of child abuse and child endangerment. Kansas City police and paramedics testified they had immediate concerns about the June 2006 car crash. Mahone told them another vehicle had run his car off the road. But the car suffered minimal damage, and there were no skid marks. Mahone also said he tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate his 18-month-old stepson, Aaron Marshall. But emergency workers said the child was cold to the touch. Then a search of Mahone's house found blood in several locations. And a medical examiner determined the toddler had died of blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.