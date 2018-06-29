Man convicted in 2014 Kansas City shooting death

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces July sentencing now that he's been convicted of a 2014 shooting death of a man whose body was later found burned.

A Jackson County jury found James Rhymer guilty late Wednesday of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, kidnapping and three counts of armed criminal action.

Court records show that witnesses told police Rhymer shot David Mendez while the victim was in a vehicle. Rhymer then attempted to burn the body and dispose of it in a rural location south of Kansas City.

Police later arrested Rhymer in his Kansas City apartment after a standoff.