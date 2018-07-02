Man convicted in death of Hazelwood man, arson

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A man was found guilty in the killing of a 48-year-old man at a Hazelwood apartment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Jeremy Henderson was found guilty Monday of felony murder and first-degree arson. According to authorities, Mike Mansfield was found dead in his apartment building, which was set on fire August 4, 2012.

Police said Henderson told officers he served as a lookout while others set fire to the building.

His sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 21.