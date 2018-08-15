Man convicted in drive-by shooting death of Kansas City girl

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Jackson County jury convicted the second of two men accused of fatally shooting a 6-year-old girl in Kansas City.

Howard Chase IV was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the October 2014 death of Angel Hooper.

Angel was shot in the head as she held her father's hand while leaving a 7-11 convenience store in south Kansas City.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has said the shots from a passing car were intended for someone else.

In February, Leandre Smith was sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to the same charges Chase faced.

No sentencing date has been set for Chase.