Man convicted of 2011 Kansas City shooting death

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A jury in Kansas City, Missouri, has found a man guilty in a Christmas Eve 2011 shooting death and recommended that he get 30 years in prison on the murder count when sentenced in April.

The Jackson County jury convicted 21-year-old Dalvin Johnson on Thursday. Jurors also recommended that Johnson receive lesser prison terms on related convictions of robbery and armed criminal action.

Court records alleged that Johnson, when he was 17, and a co-defendant lured Jones to an area with plans to rob him. Authorities allege that when Jones struggled with one of the men, Johnson shot the victim and the two defendants left him to die in the street.

The co-defendant is to be sentenced next month.

Johnson's sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 1.

 

