Man Convicted Of 5th DWI

2007 The Associated Press

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A western-Missouri man has been found guilty of his fifth drunk driving charge in seven years. A Platte County jury convicted 37-year-old Carl G. Lickteig of Belton under a chronic DWI offender statute that prosecutor Eric Zahnd pushed the legislature to pass in 2005. Police arrested Lickteig in October 2005 after he became verbally abusive when officers asked him to move his illegally parked car at KCI Airport. Lickteig's blood alcohol content was 0.197, well above the Missouri driving limit of 0.08.