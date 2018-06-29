Man convicted of causing deadly 2013 Missouri wreck

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man accused of causing a car crash that killed a police crime scene technician has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Jackson County jury on Thursday also found 31-year-old Larneal Davis guilty of leaving an accident scene and driving with a revoked license. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Prosecutors told jurors that Davis' car had reached speeds of at least 105 mph on July 5, 2013, moments before he broadsided Michael Chou's car, splitting Chou's car in two and killing Chou.

Davis was arrested after a short foot chase.

Chou worked for the Kansas City Police Department as a crime scene technician and had just ended his shift shortly before the crash.