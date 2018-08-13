Man convicted of drug trafficking in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY - The Phelps County jury found Randolph Schmidt, 39, of St. James, Missouri, guilty of drug trafficking Monday.

On Jan. 31, 2013, authorities received an anonymous tip about drug activity in Schmidt's residence. At the door, the officer reported the "overwhelming odor of methamphetamine production."

Authorities found an active lab in the kitchen of Schmidt's residence, in addition to numerous items used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Schmidt was set for sentencing on Jan. 15, 2015, at 9 a.m. He faces 10 to 30 years in prison.