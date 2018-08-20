Man Convicted of Kidnapping Sentenced

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - A western Missouri man who has refused to reveal the whereabouts of his children for almost two years has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for kidnapping. The children have been missing since June 2004, when Daniel Porter picked them up from his ex-wife for a weekend visit. Since then, investigators have scoured the Kansas City suburbs of Independence and Sugar Creek. They've also searched the area around Porter's hometown of Trenton in northern Missouri, but they have come up with nothing. Porter was convicted in February of two counts each of parental kidnapping and parental kidnapping with intent to terrorize. He received the maximum sentence today. Porter has given varying accounts of the fates of Sam and Lindsey -- that they were sold for $6,001 dollars, that they were strangled and thrown in a river, even that they had become part of a pornography ring.