Man convicted of killings at Jewish sites seeks new trial

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - The Missouri man convicted of killing three people outside Jewish sites in Kansas is seeking a new trial.

Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. was convicted in August of capital murder for the three shooting deaths in April 2014. He said he wanted to kill Jewish people, although his victims were Christians. The Johnson County jury recommended Miller receive a death sentence.

The Kansas City Star reports Miller's motion for a new trial cites the denial of his request for a change of venue, his inability to consult with "standby" lawyers during court hearings and not being allowed to present all of his evidence.

Miller also contends the judge gave jurors the impression that he thought Miller's defense was "outlandish and stupid."

The motion will be considered before sentencing Nov. 10.