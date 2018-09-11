Man convicted of murder at 17 should be re-sentenced

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a Missouri man convicted of murder at age 17 should be re-sentenced, a move that could potentially free him from behind bars.

The Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that David Edwards deserves a new sentence because of his age when he fatally shot Sivarh Coleman during a 1980 dice game in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an argument broke out over the way Coleman was throwing the dice. He was sentenced to life in prison. He is now 55 and is incarcerated at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Missouri officials are starting the process of either re-sentencing or offering parole to juvenile killers, following a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.