Man convicted of murder in 2014 St. Louis home invasion

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 35-year-old man accused of being involved in a 2014 home invasion that led to a St. Louis man's death has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Cortez McClinton was also convicted of kidnapping, burglary and armed criminal action Thursday.

Prosecutors say McClinton and 31-year-old Terrell Johnson were masked and armed when they approached a 17-year-old girl outside her Bevo Mill neighborhood home in June 2014. Authorities say the girl's father fired several shots at the men as they entered the home, striking both. The girl's mother fired once with another gun but didn't hit anyone.

Johnson was fatally wounded and McClinton fled the scene and was taken to a hospital by his brother, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his chest and thighs.

McClinton's sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 18.