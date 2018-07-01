Man Convicted of Murder in Columbia Man's Death

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Jefferson City man will be sentenced in July for the murder of a Columbia man during a drug deal.

A Cole County jury on Thursday convicted 30-year-old Brandon Chase of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in the April 2012 death of 34-year-old Keith Mosely of Columbia.

The verdict came in Chase's second trial. Another jury in March could not reach a verdict.

Prosecutors said Chase brought two other men to Mosely's apartment to steal marijuana, and Mosely was shot during the confrontation.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports another suspect, Khiry Summers, is scheduled to go on trial July 8. The third suspect, Tracy Session, pleaded guilty last November and is serving 20 years in prison.