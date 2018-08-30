Man convicted of shooting death in Independence

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man has been convicted of killing a man who was asleep in his vehicle in Independence.

Twenty-year-old Chad D. Terry Jr. was convicted late Wednesday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the October 2013 shooting death of 33-year-old Erik S. Schwartz of Raytown.

The Independence Examiner reports witnesses told police four people were looking for cars to steal from when they came across Schwartz sleeping in his vehicle in Independence. The thieves reportedly took only his cigarettes.

A second defendant, Charles T. Carr, earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action and is awaiting sentencing.