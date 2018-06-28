Man Convicted of Stabbing Mother of His Child

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Lawyers for Carlton Deon Mason had argued for manslaughter in the death last year of Lyndsey Myers, who was killed inside her Blue Springs duplex. Prosecutors wanted Mason found guilty of first-degree murder. Myers was killed on April 3, 2006. Emergency workers were called after neighbors reported seeing smoke. Prosecutors said Mason set the fire to try and destroy the crime scene. He testified last week that the fire started accidentally while he smoked a cigarette and that it spread when he tried to put it out. Defense attorney Randy Schlegel argued that Mason was provoked when Myers poked him in the chest and sliced his hand when he tried to grab the knife.