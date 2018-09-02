Man Cost Company $2 million in Grain Fraud

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to taking part in a fraud that cost Cargill Inc. $2 million over 10 years.

Thirty-nine-year-old Bob True Beisly III, of Nevada, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and mail fraud.

Prosecutors say that in 2002, Beisly and others persuaded Jeffrey Hobbs to create scale tickets for fictitious loads of corn delivered to Cargill's mill in Butterfield.

Hobbs weighed each truckload of grain delivered to the mill and printed scale tickets that were sent to Cargill's headquarters in Minneapolis for payment to the haulers.

Beisly, who owned K&B Grain, admitted receiving the fictitious scale tickets from Hobbs for deliveries that were never made to the mill.

Hobbs, of Exeter, pleaded guilty May 20 to wire fraud and is awaiting sentencing.