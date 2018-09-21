Man crashes ATV, crawls through woods for help

MALDEN (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is recovering after crashing his ATV and crawling through the woods to find help.

KFVS-TV reports that the accident happened midday Thursday near Malden. The man in his 30s had leg problems from a previous car accident.

Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock says the man's wife became concerned when he didn't come back home, and several police agencies joined together in a search through the night.

Bullock says the man crawled out of the woods to Highway WW late Friday morning. He flagged down a motorist, who called the man's wife.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation. There was no immediate word on his condition. His name was not released.