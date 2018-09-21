Man crashes ATV, crawls through woods for help

3 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, January 30 2015 Jan 30, 2015 Friday, January 30, 2015 2:54:00 PM CST January 30, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

MALDEN (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is recovering after crashing his ATV and crawling through the woods to find help.

KFVS-TV reports that the accident happened midday Thursday near Malden. The man in his 30s had leg problems from a previous car accident.

Malden Police Chief Jarrett Bullock says the man's wife became concerned when he didn't come back home, and several police agencies joined together in a search through the night.

Bullock says the man crawled out of the woods to Highway WW late Friday morning. He flagged down a motorist, who called the man's wife.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation. There was no immediate word on his condition. His name was not released.

More News

Grid
List

Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys general from West Virginia and 10 other states are asking the U.S.... More >>
45 minutes ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 5:34:37 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
(CNN) -- From January 2016 through February 2018, puppies sold at six pet store companies led to infections in 118... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:26:41 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

New $220 million MU Research building set to be built by 2021
New $220 million MU Research building set to be built by 2021
COLUMBIA- A new MU Research building is set to be built by October 2021, after the MU Board of Curators... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 7:32:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

'Harmful algae' temporarily shuts down Stephens Lake
'Harmful algae' temporarily shuts down Stephens Lake
COLUMBIA - A warning from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services closed Stephens Lake Thursday afternoon. Columbia... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Former Democratic leader's assistant sentenced
Former Democratic leader's assistant sentenced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The longtime aide of former Democratic leader Mike Sanders was sentenced to six months in... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 6:00:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Boone County Family Resources could have a new home
Boone County Family Resources could have a new home
COLUMBIA - Boone County Family Resources is just too big. Now, the agency wants a new building with more parking... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Prosecutor: no charges on Missouri work with trucking firm
Prosecutor: no charges on Missouri work with trucking firm
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor says he won't press charges related to allegations of conflicts of interest... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:42:47 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach Fire Department board president resigns
Sunrise Beach Fire Department board president resigns
SUNRISE BEACH - Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board President Brian Layman resigned Thursday. Layman's resignation follows Fire Chief... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Proposed education budget could help school transportation, other funds
Proposed education budget could help school transportation, other funds
ASHLAND - The Missouri State Education Board outlined a budget that would increase transportation funding for Missouri schools. "The... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 4:49:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Boone County to open former fairgrounds lease applications to public
Boone County to open former fairgrounds lease applications to public
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission will soon be accepting applications for anyone interested in leasing the former fairgrounds. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Planned Parenthood says abortions at Columbia site could end
Planned Parenthood says abortions at Columbia site could end
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Planned Parenthood says abortions will stop at its Columbia clinic after Oct. 1 unless a federal... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:43:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Boone County calls for more poll workers ahead of November midterms
Boone County calls for more poll workers ahead of November midterms
COLUMBIA - November elections are approaching, but behind campaign speeches and electoral yard signs, Boone County is struggling to reach... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:29:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson considers ways to address trucker shortage
Gov. Parson considers ways to address trucker shortage
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is considering changes to Missouri regulations to help address a shortage of... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:19:36 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Cole County prosecutor declines charges in HELP, Inc. investigation
Cole County prosecutor declines charges in HELP, Inc. investigation
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday it will not pursue charges in connection with the investigation... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Federal grants help rural communities battle the opioid crisis
Federal grants help rural communities battle the opioid crisis
MOBERLY - More than 100 counties are getting $25 million to combat the opioid crisis, and Randolph County is one... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

The Latest: Sheriff: Maryland shooting suspect in critical condition
The Latest: Sheriff: Maryland shooting suspect in critical condition
ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — The latest on the shooting in Maryland (all times local): 12:05 p.m. Law enforcement... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 11:34:00 AM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad targets Hawley on pre-existing insurance claims
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad targets Hawley on pre-existing insurance claims
COLUMBIA - A new ad targeting Republican senate candidate Josh Hawley accuses him of trying to take away health insurance... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 11:32:00 AM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Moniteau County deputies arrest driver for meth possession
Moniteau County deputies arrest driver for meth possession
COLUMBIA - Deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested a driver in California after finding methamphetamines in his car.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT September 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 71°
8am 71°
9am 72°
10am 73°