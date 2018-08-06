Man crashes car after falling asleep at wheel
JEFFERSON CITY - Police said a man driving down Highway 54 in in Jefferson City crashed his truck after falling asleep at the wheel early Monday morning.
The accident happened on the High Street Overpass where Richard Akin, 46, hit the center barrier north of the Tri-Level.
Akin was transported to a nearby hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY – A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to sex trafficking a minor and illegal sexual activity. Kenneth... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Mayor Brian Treece met with city leaders following back-to-back shootings on Broadway in downtown Columbia these past... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A website dedicated to providing information about communities to people considering moving there ranked Rock Bridge in its... More >>
in
CAMDENTON - Camden County prosecutor Heather Miller filed charges Monday against a man accused of assaulting three men at a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some bus routes for Columbia Public Schools will change for the month of August. MoDOT closed Route Z... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Disability Empowerment, MoDE, launched a new online map Monday that could help many in Missouri. The... More >>
in
NFL fans will see history made this season, and it has nothing to do with what goes on between the... More >>
in
ELDON - Police identified the man they arrested early Monday after a shooting as Shane Brown. The shooting happened... More >>
in
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a roof fire on Industrial Drive on Friday, August 3. ... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - A detention officer is in trouble after his arrest for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department said a grilling fire damaged a home on Friday, but no one was hurt.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police said a man driving down Highway 54 in in Jefferson City crashed his truck after falling... More >>
in
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to more than 20 years for a fatal love-triangle shooting... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — Two Joplin companies are at the forefront of the country's battery development industry. A new company,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- After another shooting in downtown Columbia Saturday, August 4, one city council member said limited police resources could be... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - On the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling weakening public-sector unions, labor's clout is being... More >>
in
BERLIN (AP) — A vintage propeller plane plunged near-vertically into a Swiss mountain, killing all 20 people on board as... More >>
in
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a car plunged into the... More >>
in