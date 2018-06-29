Man crashes car into ditch on U.S. 63

COLUMBIA - A man is recovering from minor injuries after a wreck near the Brown Station Road and U.S. 63 merger Monday morning.

According to police, his car was headed northbound around 8 a.m., then went across all lanes of traffic into a ditch. The vehicle collided with trees along the way and in the ditch.

The driver said he was sick and lost consciousness behind the wheel.

No serious injuries were reported. The car involved was towed out of the ditch.