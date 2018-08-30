Man critical after being shot, driven to St. Louis firehouse

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot and then driven to a St. Louis firehouse.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Sunday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two men were parked when several people got out of an SUV and began shooting at them. A 21 year old man was struck in the head. The other was not hurt and drove away, eventually stopping at a firehouse about five miles from the shooting scene to seek help for his friend.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital. Authorities say his injuries are life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.