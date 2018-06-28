Man critical after exchanging shots with tow truck operator

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after allegedly shooting at a St. Louis tow truck operator, who returned fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday. The truck operator was trying to tow a man's car when the man began shooting at him. The truck operator returned fire, shooting the man in the hip and leg.

A woman who was with the man who shot at the tow truck operator was also hit in the leg but is expected to survive. Police aren't sure who fired the shot that struck her.