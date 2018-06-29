Man Crushed by Car in Likely Theft Attempt

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police say a man found dead under a car was apparently trying to steal a catalytic converter when the car fell on him.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the man was found dead Monday morning outside an auto-related business.

Sgt. Todd Revell says the car fell on the man, crushed him and killed him overnight.

The body was first noticed by the owner of Rooster's Paint and Speed Shop. The man's body was found under a white Saturn vehicle in the parking lot.

The victim's name hasn't been released.