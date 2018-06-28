Man, Daughter Hurt in Meth Lab Fire

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

FESTUS (AP) - An man and his eleven-year-old daughter are badly burned after a fire apparently caused by a meth lab broke out early Wednesday at their home in the St. Louis-area town Festus. STLToday.com, reports that a woman and three other children got out unhurt. Police say the fire began in a meth lab in the basement and quickly spread to the bedroom where the girl was sleeping. She suffered serious burns to her feet. Authorities say charges of child endangerment, and drug-related counts, would be sought against both the man and his wife. The children who were not injured were placed in the custody of the Missouri Division of Family Services.