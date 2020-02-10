Man dead, officer injured after domestic dispute
CUBA, Mo. — An unnamed man is dead and a Cuba police officer is injured after a domestic disturbance on Saturday.
The officer went to a home at about 1:30 Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Cuba Police Department.
The man, whose identity is being withheld as the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates, shot the officer in the leg. The officer returned fire and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the post.
The officer was transported by helicopter to get medical attention for his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.
