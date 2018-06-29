Man dead, suspect in custody, after shooting in Kennett

By: The Associated Press

KENNETT (AP) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in the southeast Missouri town of Kennett.

The shooting happened early Sunday. The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that the suspect, 29-year-old Josue Rivera, was later found in Memphis, Tennessee, and taken into custody.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday and found Francisco Mendez bleeding and unresponsive, with a large crowd nearby. Mendez was taken to a Kennett hospital, where he later died.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.