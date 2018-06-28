Man dies, 1 injured in southwest Missouri police chase

REPUBLIC (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old southwest Missouri man died and a woman was seriously injured after the vehicle they were in crashed when they fled from law enforcement.

The patrol says Christopher L. Wilder, of Republic, died in the crash Saturday morning about three miles south of Republic. A woman in the car was seriously injured.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says a deputy tried to pull over a Jeep that Wilder was driving for a routine check. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, ejecting Wilder and the woman.

Cole says investigators determined the Jeep was stolen.