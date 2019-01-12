Man Dies, 2 Weeks After Fight Over Washer Tourney

FLORISSANT, Mo. - A 44-year-old St. Louis County man has died, two weeks after he was injured in a bar fight that began over a washers tournament.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Randy Feger of Florissant died Tuesday. He had been in critical condition since he fought with a man at the Pirates Cove Bar & Grill on Nov. 8.

A tournament was taking place behind the bar when Feger and the 37-year-old suspect got into a fight. Feger suffered a head injury. No charges have been filed.

Washers is similar to horseshoes. Players take turns throwing round washers toward a can within a box.