Man Dies, 2 Weeks After Fight Over Washer Tourney
FLORISSANT, Mo. - A 44-year-old St. Louis County man has died, two weeks after he was injured in a bar fight that began over a washers tournament.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Randy Feger of Florissant died Tuesday. He had been in critical condition since he fought with a man at the Pirates Cove Bar & Grill on Nov. 8.
A tournament was taking place behind the bar when Feger and the 37-year-old suspect got into a fight. Feger suffered a head injury. No charges have been filed.
Washers is similar to horseshoes. Players take turns throwing round washers toward a can within a box.
