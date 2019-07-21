Man dies after 3-wheeler is struck by car

POTOSI (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is dead after his three-wheeler was struck by a car.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 31-year-old Edward Lambing of Potosi was driving on the shoulder of Highway 8 in Washington County Sunday when he turned his three-wheeler into the path of a Corvette driven by a 70-year-old Park Hills man. The three-wheeler struck the front of the car.

Lambing died later Sunday at a St. Louis hospital. The Corvette driver had minor injuries and a 56-year-old passenger had moderate injuries.