Man dies after being run over by wife

FOSTERBURG (AP) - Southwestern Illinois authorities say an investigation is ongoing into the death of a 76-year-old man believed to have collapsed in his driveway before being run over by his wife.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Madison County coroner says Donald L. Smith of the unincorporated community of Fosterburg was pronounced dead Monday morning at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The coroner says Smith had reportedly been dizzy and his wife was going to take him to get medical care. Smith had been leaning against an outside wall of the garage as his wife backed out the vehicle. She later felt a bump while in the vehicle.

An autopsy determined Smith died of blunt chest trauma but also found significant cardiovascular disease.

The coroner and the Madison County Sheriff's Department are investigating.