Man dies after being shot by Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police said a man died after he was shot by Springfield police officers during a confrontation on New Year's Day.

City spokeswoman Lisa Cox said in a news release that officers went to Silver Springs Park in north Springfield early Monday after a man made a 911 call, threatening to kill his wife and saying he had a gun.

Officers found the man in the park and tried to talk to him but he did not comply. Officers first tried less lethal weapons to detain the suspect but they didn't work. The statement said the man displayed a handgun and officers shot him. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where he later died.

The man's name has not been released and the investigation is continuing.