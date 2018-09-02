Man dies after being struck by lightning

By: The Associated Press

SEYMOUR (AP) - A man died after being struck by lightning in a southwest Missouri farm field.

KYTV reports the 30-year-old Amish man died Friday morning along with two horses he was using to cultivate the field near Seymour.

The county coroner says he'll try to determine whether the man was killed by the lightning or a secondary injury. The man's name hasn't been released.