Man Dies After Bite by Copperhead Snake in Southeast Missouri

VAN BUREN, Mo. (AP) - The Carter County sheriff says a man has died after being bitten by a copperhead snake in southeastern Missouri.

KFVS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/NZGQ4s ) it happened along the Current River. The man was being transported Saturday by the East Carter ambulance service when he started having trouble breathing.

The ambulance crew stabilized the man at a clinic in Ellsinore, but he later died at a hospital.

The man's name had not been released early Tuesday.