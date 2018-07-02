Man dies after car plunges from Missouri bridge

OTTO (AP) — The driver of a car is dead after the vehicle plunged off a bridge in eastern Missouri and landed near a road.

KMOV-TV reports that the accident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 21 near the town of Otto in Jefferson County. The victim's name has not been released.

After leaving the bridge, the car ended up near a roadway. The driver was alone in the car and no one else was hurt. The cause of the accident is under investigation.